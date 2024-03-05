Get a free can of Reese’s iced coffee for daylight saving time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re not looking forward to losing an hour from your weekend by “springing forward” for daylight saving time this Sunday, we have a deal to share that should help you get a little more excited about the time change.

International Delight will be giving away free cans of their Reese’s Iced Coffee on March 10 and 11 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The deal is good at participating locations.

You’ll know if your local store is participating if you have a coupon in your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app. Simply add the coupon to your account, then head to the store and grab your free coffee while supplies last.

The coupon will appear in the app on March 10 and is limited to one free coffee per customer. Be sure to check the app and see if you have the coupon before heading to one of the convenience stores. This offer is not valid in Hawaii, Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, Tennessee or Wisconsin.

While International Delight has had a 64-ounce Reese’s Iced Coffee at grocery stores for some time now, putting it in cans for individual servings is new.

The brand describes the flavor as “like having Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in your glass, made smooth and sippable.”

Along with chugging some extra coffee, there are a few other tips to help get you through the time change that should make heading to work on Monday a bit easier.

You can try going to bed several minutes earlier every night for the week leading up to the time change, and you can even try eating dinner a bit earlier each night as well. You’ll also want to try waking up 15 minutes earlier each day, and it’s important that you avoid sleeping in late on Sunday morning.

When Monday rolls around, make sure you have a hearty breakfast and stay hydrated. If you have time to get out in the sunshine, that can help fight your extra fatigue as well.

