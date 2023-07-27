Get 50% off Starbucks cold drinks on Wednesdays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

What could be better than enjoying a cold, refreshing drink from Starbucks on a warm summer day? How about getting 50% off your favorite iced beverage?

From now through Aug. 9, Starbucks has a 50% discount on cold drinks after 12 p.m. each Wednesday. That means you have two more chances (Aug. 2 and Aug. 9) to pick up a refresher, Frappuccino, or whatever chilled beverage you prefer.

Known as Starbucks “WinsDays,” this half-off cold beverage deal is worth writing down on the calendar so you don’t miss this opportunity to save on a delicious drink treat to get you through the mid-day blahs!

Starbucks

This could be the perfect opportunity to try one of the new frozen lemonade refreshers Starbucks added to its permanent menu last month, including the Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and the Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

You must be a Starbucks Rewards member to take advantage of this offer. Joining this rewards program is simple.

Just go to the Starbucks Rewards website or download the Starbucks app. It’s a free reward system that adds stars to your account whenever you make a purchase. Those stars can then be redeemed for free food, drinks, and other items.

Once you’re a member, you can add the 50%-off coupon in the offers section of the Starbucks app.

Then, you can either pre-order your favorite cold beverage on the app or stop by your local Starbucks to select your drink. Show the offer on your smartphone to the barista and celebrate your savings by raising your cup!

It is important to know there are some limitations on this Starbucks 50%-off cold beverage deal, according to an email sent by Starbucks to NBC’s Today.

Customers can use the discount on any cold drink except bottled, canned and alcoholic beverages. Only one drink discount is allowed per person each week. Also, this deal can only be used in Starbucks stores. This means delivery from partners such as DoorDash, GrubHub or UberEas are not eligible for a discount.

Finally, no other discounts can be combined with this 50%-off coupon.

Happy sipping!

