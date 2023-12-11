George Santos in negotiations for plea agreement, court filing says

Former Rep. George Santos may avoid going to trial on 23 charges, ranging from wire fraud to money laundering.

A court document filed on Monday says Santos is in negotiations with prosecutors about a possible plea deal.

"The parties wish to continue those negotiations over the next thirty days," the filing says.

The document, filed by the Department of Justice, also proposes how the case should proceed if there is no plea agreement. It lays out key deadlines in 2024 that both the prosecution and defense would have to meet. It also includes a status conference hearing on Tuesday.

Santos has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The New Yorker was ousted from his job in the House of Representatives earlier this month. In a vote of 311-114, Santos became the sixth person in history to be expelled from the House.

The push to expel Santos gained steam after a House Ethics panel found Santos' financial disclosures were "filled with falsehoods" that were designed to make him look wealthy. The report also details a pattern of fraudulent spending in which Santos is accused of using campaign funds for personal expenses. Some examples include $6,000 spent at Ferragamo stores, nearly $2,300 at resorts in Atlantic City and $1,400 at a spa in New York.

Santos has repeatedly claimed he did nothing wrong.

