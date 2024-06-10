Planet Fitness is offering teens a free gym membership this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Teens looking for a fun way to get or stay in shape this summer can head to Planet Fitness. They won’t have to pay any membership fees, because the fitness chain is offering a free pass once again during the 2024 summer break.

Students from ages 14 to 19 can use the gym for free up until Aug. 31 with the High School Summer Pass ’24. Anyone under the age of 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian, which can be done online or in person at a local Planet Fitness.

The summer pass can be used any time Planet Fitness is open and includes access to fitness classes offered at the gym. Parents and guardians can also request a complimentary day pass to work out with their teen.

The High School Summer Pass was created to motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority. This summer will be Planet Fitness’ forth year offering free admission to teenagers. According to the fitness center chain, more than 3 million students participated in the program in 2023.

“As the leader in fitness with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Planet Fitness is proud to continue to invest in today’s youth by providing free access to fitness during a critical time in their lives,” said Craig Benson, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness, in the brand’s press release. “Many teens continue to be impacted by the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic, yet studies show that exercise can have a significant, positive impact on teens’ overall wellness.

This annual initiative serves to provide teenagers with a “judgment-free zone” where they can get 60 minutes per day of physical activity, which can also help adolescents improve their mental health, according to the World Health Organization.

