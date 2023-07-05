Get a free personalized label on a bottle of Maker’s Mark

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you know a person who loves Maker’s Mark whisky, we’ve got a great gift idea for you. And you can get it for free!

Maker’s Mark has a long tradition here in the U.S. According to the company, the Kentucky bourbon whisky company started in 1953 when Bill Samuels Sr. reinvented his family’s 170-year-old recipe to create an easy to drink whisky. Margie Samuels, the company co-founder and Bill’s wife, reportedly named the brand after the maker’s marks that pewter whitesmiths put on work they were proud of.

In 1958, Maker’s Mark was launched and became the U.S.’s first “premium” whisky. And today, although the company is now part of the Beam Suntory beverage family, it’s still headed by a member of the Samuels’ family. Many of the Maker’s Mark original traditions are still intact, from the use of red wheat to the way the barrels are hand-rotated and the bottles are hand-dipped into red wax. In 2022, it was the top-selling whisky in America, according to a survey of bars conducted by The Bourbon Review.

For these reasons and more, Maker’s Mark makes a great gift. And at a price point of around $23 for a 750 ml bottle, it won’t break the bank, either. However, there’s a way to make your whisky offering just a bit more special.

No matter what the occasion, you can create a personalized label for a Maker’s Mark whisky bottle. Simply go tothe makersmarkpersonalize.com website. You can choose from the following options: Holiday, Remarkable Person, Celebration, Just Because, Wedding and Military. Labels are also available in several other languages: Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

When you’ve clicked on the appropriate occasion, you’ll be offered some additional options. For example, under Celebration, you can narrow down the type to a graduation, new house, promotion, birthday, retirement, anniversary and new baby. Under Remarkable Person, you can pick Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Once you’ve picked the correct event, you can change the style of the label and add a name and date.

After you’ve chosen your options and approved the preview, you’ll provide your shipping address, submit, and then wait one to two weeks for delivery. It’s a very simple process!

Of course, while you can absolutely add this to a 750 ml bottle of Maker’s Mark, you can always give this attractive label alone or inside a heartfelt card. It’s such a fun concept — and the price is right.

