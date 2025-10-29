Fleet Week San Diego cancels four events next week due to government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The ongoing government shutdown has forced Fleet Week San Diego organizers to cancel four major events scheduled for next week at Broadway Pier, disrupting a beloved tradition that connects the community with its service members.

After 28 days of the shutdown, the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard can no longer participate in Fleet Week activities or provide ships and equipment needed for preparations.

"I've been volunteering for Fleet Week since the beginning. I love it. love my job, I love what I do. It's overwhelming to not be able to do it," said Maggie Young, who plans Fleet Week every year.

The canceled events include Student STEM Days, a community breakfast at the USS Midway Museum, public ship visits, and the Veterans and Military Boat Parade. Additional events remain at risk if the shutdown continues.

Young and the Fleet Week Board of Directors spent the day contacting vendors to cancel services, including food vendors, caterers, audiovisual technicians, and emergency medical services.

"It's difficult for me, it's difficult for my staff. We work all year long to put this event on," Young said.

The cancellations are creating financial uncertainty for local businesses that depend on military events. Karin Noll, owner of Coastal Medix and a Navy veteran, provides emergency medical services for such events.

"Are there going to be other events that get canceled? And how am I going to pay the bills when these events get canceled?" Noll said.

Her team of paramedics is still waiting to be paid for services at the Miramar Air Show, adding to the financial strain.

"There's so much uncertainty out there, we don't know what's going to happen. Everybody's waiting. I'm hoping for a quick resolution," Noll said.

When asked about her frustration with the government's inability to resolve the shutdown, Young was direct.

"I'm ridiculously frustrated. I'm so frustrated I can't even tell you. It just affects so many things," Young said.

Business plans and military events across San Diego remain in limbo until the government shutdown ends.

CANCELED EVENTS:

November 5-7: Student STEM Days

November 5: Community Breakfast aboard USS Midway Museum

November 7-9: Public Visiting

November 8: Veterans & Military Boat Parade

STAFF HAD TO MAKE SOME CHANGES, BUT WILL PROCEED WITH THE FOLLOWING EVENTS:

November 1: Fleet Week Football Classic; Snapdragon Stadium, Proceed as scheduled.

November 9: Military Family Day; Rescheduled to Different Venue

November 21: Enlisted Recognition Luncheon at the San Diego Zoo; New Date

PENDING CANCELLATION:

November 2: Veterans and military concert at Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park

November 6: 250th Navy & Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

November 9: 5K Run and Family Walk

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.