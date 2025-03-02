Family honors El Cajon dentist through free dental clinic

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — On February 29th, 2024, one year ago Saturday, a dentist was brutally murdered while working at his office in El Cajon.

Dr. Benjamin Harouni, 28, was working at his practice, Smile Plus Dentistry, when a former patient came in and opened fire, killing Harouni and injuring two others.

On the anniversary of Harouin's passing, his family decided to spend the day keeping his memory alive by helping others and providing free dental care.

The Harouni's nonprofit, Hearts Over Hate, co-sponsored a free dental clinic on Saturday, helping the underserved community and those who do not have dental care.

Dr. Jack Harouni, Benjamin's father, said his son had a heart for helping others, so he started Hearts Over Hate to honorBenjamin's legacy.

The nonprofit aims supports families impacted by violent crimes and promotes a peaceful society through education and advocacy.

At Benjamin's funeral, Harouni said a letter was read aloud that he heard for the first time. It was from the School of Dentistry in San Francisco, where Benjamin attended, and it was an excerpt from his application.

Benjamin had said, "I've lived a privileged life and all I want to do is to give back and to help others.'"

"That's why he became a dentist," Harouni said. "And he chose El Cajon to do dentistry in because he felt that he could make a difference there."

Harouni is a dentist himself and was one of four other dentists who volunteered to help around 30 patients at the free clinic on Saturday.

The clinic was partnered with Cura Smiles, who hosted the event as well at its location inside Mid-City Church of the Nazarene in City Heights.

Cura Smiles is a nonprofit that provides free dental care to those without health insurance or access to dental care.

Christine Passmore, Executive Director of Cura Smiles, said, "Our primary goal is to get people out of pain out of infection, so we'll do cleanings, fillings, extractions, and then on the other side, we also do dentures for people who need to get new teeth and new smiles."

Harouni said some patients he saw on Saturday had not been to a dentist appointment in 20 years.

Former patients of Benjamin's also stopped by the clinic on Saturday.

Mother and daughter Shayna and Janay Holbrook came to drop off a quilt they made for Benjamin, which Janay started to make one year before his death. She said Benjamin picked out the colors and designs for it.

"He was amazing. He had a sense of humor," Shayna Holbrook said.

"He was an incredible light that this world has lost," Janay Holbrook said.

The clinic on Saturday is accepting donations to help with the expenses for the free clinic, which cost about $ 2,500.

To donate, click here: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/7dJ9LKm4hiaGWqKLBY1jvA