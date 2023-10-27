Eras Tour bumps Taylor Swift’s net worth above $1 billion

It’s been one hit after another this year for pop icon Taylor Swift, but a recent milestone shows her climbing toward the top of a different kind of chart. According to Bloomberg News, her net worth currently sits at an estimated $1.1 billion.

This news probably comes as no surprise to the millions of Swifties who shelled out big bucks for a ticket to her ongoing Eras Tour, which is headed to Argentina and Brazil in November. Ticket sales and merch from that tour contributed $370 million to Swift’s wealth, and it also pumped a staggering $4.3 billion into the U.S. economy this year, according to Bloomberg. The feat even caught the attention of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who listed it among his hopeful signs of an improving economy.

In fact, the financial feats Swift has achieved are rare considering that she’s one of the few artists to make the bulk of her money from music alone. Bloomberg’s breakdown of her earnings includes $400 million in earnings from her combined music catalogue past and present, $120 million in streaming revenues and $80 million in royalties from music sales on top of those massive concert revenues. (Bloomberg also counts the value of her five homes, which sits at a combined $110 million.)

MORE: Watch the trailer for the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film

Swift is in good company on the Forbes celebrity women earnings rankings with other superstar musicians, such as Beyoncé, Madonna and Rihanna. The latter singer is currently second on the list (Oprah Winfrey is ranked No. 1) with a net worth of around $1.4 billion, but a vast majority of Rihanna’s income is through her Fenty Beauty line of products and her many partnerships with other luxury brands.

Swift hasn’t been stingy with all this wealth either. She’s famous (among other things) for giving outlavish bonuses to her staff and crew, and has donated generously to local food banks on many stops along the Eras Tour.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.