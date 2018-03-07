Yo-Yo Ma performs special, impromptu concert for Turpin siblings
Mark Saunders
6:30 PM, Mar 6, 2018
(KGTV) - Seven children who endured years of abuse from their parents in Southern California received a dose of musical therapy from a musical icon last week.
World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma visited Corona Regional Medical Center Friday to visit the seven Turpin siblings being cared for at the facility.
"Corona Regional Medical Center graciously thanks Yo-Yo Ma for visiting and sharing his love of music with the Turpin Siblings during the Kennedy Center’s “Arts Across America” visit on Friday. Very inspiring!" the medical center posted on Facebook Monday.
The 13 siblings, ages two to 29, were discovered in January after living under torturous conditions at a Perris, Calif., home. David and Louise Turpin were arrested and have since charged with multiple counts of torture and false imprisonment.
The seven adult siblings have been recovering at the Corona facility while the six other children were taken to a separate hospital.