Yo-Yo Ma performs special, impromptu concert for Turpin siblings

(KGTV) - Seven children who endured years of abuse from their parents in Southern California received a dose of musical therapy from a musical icon last week.

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma visited Corona Regional Medical Center Friday to visit the seven Turpin siblings being cared for at the facility.

"Corona Regional Medical Center graciously thanks Yo-Yo Ma for visiting and sharing his love of music with the Turpin Siblings during the Kennedy Center’s “Arts Across America” visit on Friday. Very inspiring!" the medical center posted on Facebook Monday.

Ma was reportedly in Corona, Calif., for another event and heard of the siblings' interest in music, according to CNN.

"They were just amazed, awestruck by the level of talent. They really enjoyed it," Corona Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Uffer told CNN of the 30-minute performance.

They've been learning to play the guitar and singing Tom Petty's "Learning to Fly" and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" as a form of musical therapy, Uffer added.

The 13 siblings, ages two to 29, were discovered in January after living under torturous conditions at a Perris, Calif., home. David and Louise Turpin were arrested and have since charged with multiple counts of torture and false imprisonment.

The seven adult siblings have been recovering at the Corona facility while the six other children were taken to a separate hospital.