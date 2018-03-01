'Wreck-It Ralph' returns to break the internet in new trailer
Mark Saunders
11:09 AM, Mar 1, 2018
1 hour ago
(KGTV) - Disney's animated flick "Wreck-It Ralph" drew scores of fans as it brought movie-goers into the world of a lonely video game character searching for a new beginning.
Now, the titular hero is back but in a setting outside a standalone arcade machine: The internet.
"Ralph Breaks the Internet" brings Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and his friends into the modern world of technology. As the trailer shows, that means the down-side of the internet as well, primarily pop-up advertising.