'Wreck-It Ralph' returns to break the internet in new trailer

Mark Saunders
11:09 AM, Mar 1, 2018
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 14: Director Phil Johnston (L) and director Rich Moore of RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2 took part today in the Walt Disney Studios animation presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2 will be released in U.S. theaters on November 21, 2018. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Jesse Grant
Copyright Getty Images

(KGTV) - Disney's animated flick "Wreck-It Ralph" drew scores of fans as it brought movie-goers into the world of a lonely video game character searching for a new beginning.

Now, the titular hero is back but in a setting outside a standalone arcade machine: The internet.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" brings Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and his friends into the modern world of technology. As the trailer shows, that means the down-side of the internet as well, primarily pop-up advertising.

The film's trailer dropped this week, promising the return of the original film's humor and fun:

Who, today, doesn't relate to playing a mobile game involving the simple goal of feeding animals pancakes and milkshakes?

The first "Wreck-It Ralph" was nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Feature Film at 2013's Academy Awards and Golden Globes, and garnered a long list of other nominations and wins.

Director Rich Moore returns to helm "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," due in theaters Thanksgiving 2018.

