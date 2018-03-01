'Wreck-It Ralph' returns to break the internet in new trailer

(KGTV) - Disney's animated flick "Wreck-It Ralph" drew scores of fans as it brought movie-goers into the world of a lonely video game character searching for a new beginning.

Now, the titular hero is back but in a setting outside a standalone arcade machine: The internet.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" brings Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and his friends into the modern world of technology. As the trailer shows, that means the down-side of the internet as well, primarily pop-up advertising.

The film's trailer dropped this week, promising the return of the original film's humor and fun:

Who, today, doesn't relate to playing a mobile game involving the simple goal of feeding animals pancakes and milkshakes?

The first "Wreck-It Ralph" was nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Feature Film at 2013's Academy Awards and Golden Globes, and garnered a long list of other nominations and wins.

Director Rich Moore returns to helm "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," due in theaters Thanksgiving 2018.