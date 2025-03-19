VIDEO: Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan speak on San Diego tour stop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are teaming up for a limited tour across the U.S., and it includes a stop in San Diego in late March.

ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija spoke to Seinfeld and Gaffigan about their performance at Pechanga Arena on March 27.

“It’s just very rare to get two headliners. Obviously, this whole thing, I'm trying to help out Jerry, see if I can help his career so we could experience some of the success I've had my entire career,” Gaffigan joked.

Seinfeld encouraged San Diegans to watch the show, emphasizing that “laughter is essential no matter what your situation in life is.”

"If you're not laughing, you're not really living. You're just kind of existing,” Seinfeld said. “The reason we became comedians -- I’m gonna speak for Jim even though we've never discussed it -- is because when you're a kid you laugh all the time, and then I remember as a kid saying how adults hardly laugh at all. I didn’t want to stop laughing.”

Watch the video player above for the comedians’ interview with ABC 10News.