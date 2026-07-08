'The Pitt' leads with 25 Emmy nominations, 'Hacks' is top among comedies with 24

"The Pitt" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant sophomore season, while "Hacks" led all comedies with 24 for its final season as the Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday.

HBO Max's emergency room series "The Pitt" was a rookie upstart last year with big wins including best drama series, best actor for Noah Wyle and best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa. Already a beloved veteran show, it owned this year's acting categories. Wyle was nominated again, as was LaNasa.

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Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif and Sepideh Moafi also got nominations, with "The Pitt" taking four of the seven supporting actress spots.

Three of their castmates were nominated for best supporting actor: Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy and Gerran Howell. Emmy voters love a departing show, and have loved "Hacks" since its first season.

Those two colliding phenomena let it rake in nominations for its fifth and final season. "Hacks" star Jean Smart has won best actress in a comedy for all four previous seasons.

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It would be stunning if she didn't claim a fifth in September.

Her sidekick throughout the series Hannah Einbinder, who last year broke through and won supporting actress in a comedy in her fourth nomination, got a fifth nomination Wednesday, as did her castmate, the show's co-creator Paul W. Downs.