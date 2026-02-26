Texas court documents call singer D4vd a target in Celeste Rivas dismemberment case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - As the grand jury proceeded with its investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teen girl whose dismembered body was found inside a Tesla owned by singer D4vd, court documents in Texas confirm Thursday that the young performer is a target of detectives and prosecutors working the case.

The documents pertain to subpoenas served on the parents of D4vd, 20, who have been pulled into a Los Angeles County grand jury investigation into the 14-year-old girl's death.

Grisly details emerged from the documents regarding the state of the teenager's body when it was found in a Hollywood impound lot, where the Tesla had been towed after being left on a Hollywood Hills street not far from from a home where D4vd, real name, David Anthony Burke, lived.

Rivas' head and torso were inside a cadaver bag and her limbs were inside a second bag in the front trunk of the electric car, the documents show.

D4vd's parents, Dawud and Colleen Burke challenged the subpoenas, which were filed under seal in California but became public, in part, through Texas court records. The singer's brother, Caleb Burke, was also summoned to appear in California court.

A judge in Texas has ordered all three to comply with the subpoenas.

A lawyer for the Burke family told Los Angeles magazine that the ruling is currently being appealed.

Neo Langston, a 23-year-old social media personality and friend of D4vd, was arrested in Montana on Thursday and was in the process of being extradited to Los Angeles County, after failing to appear as a witness in the case in Los Angeles.

It remained unclear where Langston had been summoned to appear as a witness and for what purpose

Celeste's body was found days after what would have been the teen's 15th birthday, although she is believed to have been dead possibly for weeks in the trunk of the car, which had been parked for several weeks in the Hollywood Hills before it was towed.

Celeste, of Lake Elsinore, had been reported missing by her mother in 2024, when the girl was just 13. The mother has told reporters that her daughter had a boyfriend named David. D4vd has a tattoo on one of his fingers matching the one reading "Shhh" that the Los Angeles County medical examiner revealed previously was on Rivas' index finger.

The teen's brother told NBC4 last year that Celeste was last seen going to a movie with D4vd, but she never returned.

The Tesla in which her body was found had been abandoned near a home in the 1300 block of Doheny Place. Police served a search warrant at the house, which D4vd used to rent, and took several items as possible evidence.

