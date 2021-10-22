Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed five months after her death

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death was revealed five months after her death.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a common type of heart disease, People and Fox News reported.

Other significant factors contributing to her death included mild coronary atherosclerosis and mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone, the media outlets reported.

In May, the video vixen who became famous starring in rock music videos during the 1980s died at her home in Newport Beach.

She was 59.

According to the Associated Press, Kitaen's daughters, former MLB pitcher Chuck Finley, Wynter, and Raine, confirmed their mother's death on social media.

She got her start in Hollywood, starring in "Bachelor Party" alongside actor Tom Hanks.

But Kitaen became known after starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash song "Here I Go Again."