'Sinners' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Horror Nights

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday that a haunted house inspired by the hit vampire film "Sinners" will be featured during this year's Halloween Horror Nights event.

The attraction, based on writer-director Ryan Coogler's supernatural horror film, is scheduled to debut Sept. 3 as part of the annual after-hours event at Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to the theme park, guests will enter a haunted attraction inspired by the movie's 1930s Mississippi Delta setting, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack battle vampires during the opening night of a juke joint.

The experience will feature characters from the film including Remmick, Bert, Joan, Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread, organizers said.

"At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be," John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement. "Just as Ryan Coogler's Academy Award-winning film `Sinners' re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we've never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way."

Universal Studios Hollywood said this year's Halloween Horror Nights will run for a record 42 nights and include eight haunted houses, the Terror Tram attraction, scare zones and live entertainment.

More information can be found at https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/hhn/en/us.

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