'Scrojo' explores San Diego's 'scoundrel, charlatan, savant' artist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Since his start as a chalkboard artist in San Diego, Craig Haskett, better known as "Scrojo," has captured imaginations with his art.

Heavily influenced by San Diego's surf culture and punk rock music, it wasn't long before Scrojo's work exploded onto the local music scene. It also struck a cord on the corporate playing field, including commissioned works for Nike, Disney, and Harley-Davidson.

If you've lived in San Diego for a while, there's a good chance you've seen Scrojo's poster art — even if in passing. The San Diego Chargers, Belly Up in Solana Beach, The Casbah, and House of Blues have all featured his artistry.

Now, San Diegans can get an in-depth look at the creative mind in the short film "Scrojo: Scoundrel, Charlatan, Savant."

The documentary will air Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. Scrojo will also be in attendance for the screening and guests can take part in Q&A with Haskett and filmmaker Brian McHugh, who is also a 10News editor.

There will also be a raffle and live music from local bands Schizophonics Soul Revue, Shake Before Us and Tigers of Bengal following the screening.

For more information, call the Belly Up Tavern at 858-481-8140.