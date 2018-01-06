San Diego Symphony pushing for 10,000-seat venue in Embarcadero Park
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Port of San Diego officials will consider a plan to permanently house San Diego Symphony Orchestra outdoor performances in a state-of-the-art venue.
The Bayside Performance Park project would construct a 10,000-seat capacity venue in Embarcadero Marina Park South for the symphony's outdoor shows, though, the project's supporters said only six shows would likely reach capacity every year.
Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer said the $25-million venue has been considered for some time to bring bigger artists to San Diego.
"Over the last three years, we've been looking to expand the level of artists we bring perform with our orchestra," Gilmer said. "This also will allow us to break into other genres and just have a premier experience on the bayside."
The site has been used since 2004 for the organization's Bayside Summer Nights, formerly Summer Pops, concert series. Every year, symphony officials assemble and disassemble a music festival-style venue, bathrooms, concessions, and more at the park site.
The project would "enhance other amenities" in the surrounding park area in addition to adding the venue.