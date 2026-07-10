King Charles hosts Prince Harry and his family as they try to repair rift

King Charles III hosted Prince Harry and met with his family for the first time in years Friday as they try to repair a rift that has persisted since his youngest son and wife quit royal life and moved to America six years ago.

Harry, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met with the king and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, a country estate west of London.

The Duke of Sussex arrived Monday in his homeland for a number of charity events that were overshadowed by speculation of whether he would meet with his father.

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British tabloids and news broadcasts were filled with speculation about whether Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would accompany him and, more importantly, whether they would bring their two children so they can finally get to know Grandpa Charles.

It had appeared those plans fizzled after a government committee denied Harry security protection for his family and Buckingham Palace withdrew and offer for the prince to stay there when it appeared he would come alone.

Harry's visit coincided with him losing his final lawsuit in his quest to tame the British tabloids.

A judge ruled that he failed to prove his privacy invasion claims against the publisher of the Daily Mail.