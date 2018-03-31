Roseanne Barr cites conspiracy theory in tweet supporting President Trump

Actress Roseanne Barr threw Twitter off the rails late Friday after she tweeted her support of a right-wing conspiracy theory.

"President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now," she tweeted.

The theory, known as "The Storm," is believed to have started after Trump cryptically remarked during a photo op with military leaders and their spouses before a White House dinner last October that reporters were seeing the "calm before the storm." White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to elaborate the next day on what the President meant.

"The Storm," as Newsweek, Mediaite and others have explained, alleges that high-profile Democrats and other famous people are involved in child sex-trafficking rings, and that Trump is breaking them up and arresting those involved in their operation. The theory has been traced to the online message board 4Chan, where an anonymous user known as "QAnon," or simply "Q," has propagated the theory.

Twitter users concerned about Barr's involvement in such theories quickly pointed to past tweets by her that would further explain her involvement in the theory. In November, Barr tweeted, "Who is Q?" The Daily Beast reported. The actress added hours later, "tell Qanon to DM me in the nexxt 24 hours."

After her tweet Friday, many Twitter users took to the platform to proclaim their confusion, including New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who simply tweeted "What?"

Barr re-entered the spotlight this week after Trump revealed that he called to congratulate her on the highly successful reboot of the show, "Roseanne," an ABC sitcom about a blue-collar family in Illinois originally broadcast in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Barr, who is a supporter of Trump in the new series and in real life, has recently embraced several fringe conspiracy theories, according to The Daily Beast, including the one she tweeted about Friday, which is part of a larger conspiracy theory that alleges satanism and sex-trafficking by Trump's opponents.

