Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper announce summer tour dates

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the road this summer in North America.

The pair will be making a stop in San Diego on August 26 at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The tour, announced Monday, begins in Hollywood on June 25 and travels through North America before coming to a close in Portland, Oregon the end of August.

Pre-sales begin January 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public January 12 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets click here.

See all the tour dates below:

JUNE

25 Hollywood, CA — Hollywood Bowl

JULY

24 Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Event Center

26 Orlando, FL — Amway Arena

28 Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

29 Louisville, KY — KFC YUM! Arena

AUGUST

1 Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

3 Allentown, PA — PPL Center

4 Atlantic City, NJ — Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

7 New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

10 Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

11 Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

14 Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

15 St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

18 Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

19 St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 Denver, CO — Pepsi Center Arena

24 Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

26 San Diego, CA — Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

28 Reno, NV — Event Center

29 San Francisco, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

31 Portland, OR — Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre