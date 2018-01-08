Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper announce summer tour dates

Cloudy
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are hitting the road this summer in North America.
The pair will be making a stop in San Diego on August 26 at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.
The tour, announced Monday, begins in Hollywood on June 25 and travels through North America before coming to a close in Portland, Oregon the end of August.
Pre-sales begin January 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public January 12 at 10 a.m. For more information on tickets click here.
See all the tour dates below:
JUNE
25 Hollywood, CA — Hollywood Bowl
JULY
24 Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Event Center
26 Orlando, FL — Amway Arena
28 Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
29 Louisville, KY — KFC YUM! Arena
AUGUST
1 Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
3 Allentown, PA — PPL Center
4 Atlantic City, NJ — Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
7 New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
10 Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
11 Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
14 Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
15 St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
18 Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
19 St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
22 Denver, CO — Pepsi Center Arena
24 Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena
26 San Diego, CA — Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
28 Reno, NV — Event Center
29 San Francisco, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
31 Portland, OR — Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre