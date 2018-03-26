Report: Singer had high levels of fentanyl in his system when he died

(KGTV and AP) - Toxicology tests performed during Prince’s autopsy show he had a high concentration of the drug fentanyl in his system when he died.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

A confidential toxicology report obtained Monday by The Associated Press says the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 migrograms per liter — a level experts called exceedingly high, even for someone who may have a tolerance to opioids.

The level of fentanyl in Prince’s liver was 450 micrograms per kilogram. The report explains that liver concentrations greater than 69 micrograms per kilogram “seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases.” There was also what experts called a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl in his stomach, which his body had not absorbed.

Fans are preparing to gather at Paisley Park to mark two years since his death.

Celebration 2018 is scheduled for April 19-22. It includes a concert called “Prince: Live On The Big Screen” at Target Center in Minneapolis, where fans can also leave messages on a specially erected fence.