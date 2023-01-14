Ren & Stimpy or Rugrats? Study shows states’ most popular Nickelodeon shows

(KGTV) — When it comes to the most popular and nostalgic Nickelodeon shows in history, a mirthful study shows that the majority of the country is divided.

Reviewing data from Google Trends, ShaneCo. recently tallied the top-searched throwback Nickelodeon shows in each state over the past year.

The most searched-for Nick show in California is "SpongeBob SquarePants," which also seems to be popular in Texas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina.

Based on internet surfers’ interest, "Danny Phantom" takes the crown as the most popular Nick show overall with eight states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"The Ren and Stimpy Show" came in second with seven states: Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

"Rugrats" is tied with "SpongeBob SquarePants" with only four states: Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” only had three states where fans favored the action show: Hawaii, Illinois, and Missouri.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Animorphs” ranked at the bottom with only two states for each show. (Avatar: Alaska & Utah — Animorphs: Minnesota & Washington)