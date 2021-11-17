Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Young Dolph has died after being shot in Memphis, Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

WHBQ and WREG report that the artist, whose given name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed at a bakery called Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Wednesday. Both local TV stations cited law enforcement sources.

The owner of the bakery told WHBQ that someone drove up and shot the 36-year-old man as he was walking into the shop.

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a male has died in a shooting at 2370 Airways Blvd., which is the address of the bakery, but officers haven’t publicly confirmed the victim is Young Dolph. The department said the victim will be identified once his next of kin has been notified.

Police said they have no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Young Dolph released several albums throughout his music career, with his first studio album being “King of Memphis.” That album was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts.

This story is breaking and will be updated.