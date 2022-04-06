Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Lanez was handcuffed in a Los Angeles courtroom and spent several hours in jail before he posted bail and was released.

The judge found that tweets he had sent seemed to be clear messages to Megan Thee Stallion, and ordered him not to mention her on social media.

A September trial date was selected, and Peterson was told to return for a June hearing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Peterson, Megan and others were in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills after a party on July 12, 2020. Authorities allege he fired at her feet during an argument after she had gotten out.