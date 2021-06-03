Share Facebook

A staff member poses for photographers next to the wedding dress of Britain's Princess Diana during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Wednesday June 2, 2021. The exhibition, which opens to visitors on Thursday and runs until January 2, 2022, explores the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client. Matt Dunham

A dress and jacket that Princess Diana changed into on her wedding day made by designer David Sassoon is displayed during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Matt Dunham

Items from the design process of the wedding dress of Britain's Princess Diana created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel are displayed during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Matt Dunham

Prototype shoes for the ones Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wore at her wedding are displayed during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Matt Dunham

A Georgian style dress worn by Princess Margaret, the sister of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, to a charity costume ball in 1964 and created by theatre designer Oliver Messel is displayed during a media preview for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Matt Dunham

