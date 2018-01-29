60th Grammy Awards: 'That's What I Like' by Bruno Mars wins song of the year

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 56°
Recording artist Bruno Mars (C) and songwriting team accept Song of the Year for 'That's What I Like' onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Below is a partial list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on the Madison Square Garden Stage in New York City Sunday night.
For the full list, check out the Grammy Awards website.
"Despacito"
"4:44"
"Issues"
"1-800-273-8255"
"That's What I Like" WINNER
Alessia Cara *WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" - Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - Pink
"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER
"4:44" - Jay-Z
"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
"Culture" - Migos
"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody
"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator
"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney
"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum
"The Breaker" - Little Big Town
"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
"PRBLMS" — 6LACK
"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER
"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER
"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld
"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman
"What Now?" — Kevin Hart