Oscars 2018: Facts and figures for Hollywood's big night

(KGTV) - All eyes will be on Hollywood this Sunday for the 90th Academy Awards show, and with the Oscars come several interesting and astounding facts and figures you may or may not know.



If you're curious to know how much an Oscar statuette costs or how much it costs to enter the super exclusive Vanity Fair after-party, read on.



And the numbers are -- compiled by WalletHub, based on information from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:



-- It costs an estimated $44 million to hold the Oscars ceremony



-- The famous 16,500-square-foot red carpet costs $24,700



-- Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's hosting fee is $15,000. He hosted for the first time in 2017.



-- The total cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the Oscars is $10 million. It's $1.5 million for an average attendee and $266,000 for a first-timer.



-- The estimated value of a 24-karat gold Oscar statuette is $900



-- Los Angeles gets an annual economic boost of $130 million from the Oscars



-- 225 countries/territories will have the Oscars telecast



-- $2.6 million is the cost to buy a 30-second ad during the Oscars broadcast



-- Last year's Oscars broadcast ran 229 minutes (with quite the ending)



-- Each Oscar goodie bag is valued at $100,000



-- Getting into the star-studded (and the most expensive) Vanity Fair Oscar after-party will cost $75,000 per couple



-- At a 238-minute running time, "Gone with the Wind" is the longest film ever to win Best Picture (1939)



-- Among the 2018 Best Pictures nominees, "Call Me by your Name" is the longest film in the category at 132 minutes



-- Composer John Williams has the most nominations for a living person with 51



-- The person with the most nominations in Oscars history is Walt Disney (59)



-- At 88 years of age, Christopher Plummer is the oldest acting nominee ever



-- The movie with the most nominations in 2018: "The Shape of Water" with 13



-- Streaming service Netflix scored its first-ever Oscar nominations, with four going to the film "Mudbound"