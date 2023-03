(KGTV) – Movie enthusiasts: It’s your chance to predict who will take home an Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Download and print the Oscars ballot and choose the winners in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Director.

CLICK HERE for this year’s Oscars ballot

Watch the 95th Academy Awards show on Sunday, March 12, starting at 5 p.m. on ABC 10News.