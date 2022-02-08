Oscar nominees 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads all films with 12, 'Dune' follows behind with 10

NEW YORK — Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards, where streaming services more than ever before swept over Hollywood's top honors.

In nominations announced Tuesday, Campion's film landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

"Dune" followed closely behind with 10.

The Oscars will be held March 27.

See a full list of nominees of prominent awards below.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

JAVIER BARDEM — "Being the Ricardos"

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH — "The Power of the Dog"

ANDREW GARFIELD — "tick, tick...BOOM!"

WILL SMITH — "King Richard"

DENZEL WASHINGTON — "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

CIARÁN HINDS — "Belfast"

TROY KOTSUR — "CODA"

JESSE PLEMONS — "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. SIMMONS — "Being the Ricardos"

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE — "The Power of the Dog"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

JESSICA CHASTAIN — "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

OLIVIA COLMAN — "The Lost Daughter"

PENÉLOPE CRUZ — "Parallel Mothers"

NICOLE KIDMAN — "Being the Ricardos"

KRISTEN STEWART — "Spencer"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JESSIE BUCKLEY — "The Lost Daughter"

ARIANA DEBOSE — "West Side Story"

JUDI DENCH — "Belfast"

KIRSTEN DUNST — "The Power of the Dog"

AUNJANUE ELLIS — "King Richard"

BEST PICTURE

BELFAST —Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA — Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

DON'T LOOK UP — Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

DRIVE MY CAR — Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

DUNE — Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

KING RICHARD — Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

LICORICE PIZZA — Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

NIGHTMARE ALLEY — Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

THE POWER OF THE DOG — Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

WEST SIDE STORY —Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

DIRECTING