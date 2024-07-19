Netflix eliminates its Basic Plan, the cheapest ad-free option

Customers who are on Netflix's $11.99 per month Basic Plan will soon need to choose a new option from the streaming service, the company said in an earnings report on Thursday.

Netflix had phased out the Basic Plan in Canada and Great Britain and now will eliminate the option in the U.S. and France.

The move comes as Netflix said it is seeing a boost in advertising revenue, as it began offering ad-supported plans 18 months ago. While Netflix says advertising is not a primary source of revenue, the amount it is getting from ads is quickly growing.

Spencer Adam Neumann, Netflix's chief financial officer, suggested advertising could be a primary source of income for the service by 2026.

The announcement comes as Netflix is adding live events to its programming. The service recently signed a deal with the WWE, and it will also air two NFL games on Christmas Day.

What options do I have now?

If you're looking for the cheapest ad-free option, Netflix's Standard Plan is available for $15.49 per month. The plan does not have advertisements, is in full HD, and allows users to watch content simultaneously on two different devices. The plan also allows users to add an extra member who does not live in the same household.

If you don't mind advertisements, its ad-supported plan goes for $6.99 per month. The plan is in full HD and allows users to watch content simultaneously on two different devices, but does not allow someone to add an extra member.

Netflix's most expensive plan sells for $22.99 a month. This plan comes with four simultaneous streams and is the only plan that provides content in Ultra HD.