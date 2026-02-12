Nearly $1.5 million raised for family of late 'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - As his family, fans and fellow actors mourn the death of "Dawson's Creek" actor James Van Der Beek, a fundraising effort to help his family Thursday has donations closing in on a $1.5 million target.

Known for his role on the hit WB show and a leading role in the film "Varsity Blues," the 48-year-old Van Der Beek died Wednesday after a battle with colorectal cancer.

After many years of battling the cancer and Van Der Beek's resource-draining medical care, his six children and wife were left with few financial resources, according to the narrative posted with the GoFundMe account.

His wife announced his death on Instagram.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," his wife and the mother of his six children, Kimberly Van Der Beek, posted.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

The location of his passing was not revealed.

Van Der Beek, a native of Connecticut, was born in 1977, the oldest of three children.

He was best known for playing Dawson Leery on the WB teen drama "Dawson's Creek," which ran from 1998 to 2003.

He also appeared in the ABC sitcom "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23," which ran from 2012-13, playing a fictionalized version of himself; and appeared in "CSI: Cyber" as an FBI agent and on the FX drama "Pose" in its first season in 2018.

Van Der Beek's film credits include "Varsity Blues" in 1999 and "Texas Rangers" in 2001. His last of 71 acting credits listed on IMDB was in the 2025 film "Sideline 2: Intercepted."

He first announced his cancer diagnosis in November 2024 to People magazine, saying, "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

Survivors include his wife and six children -- Emilia, Annabel Leah, Joshua, Gwendolyn, Jeremiah and Olivia.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page that was created to assist with the actor's medical care has garnered $1,411,816 from more than 28,000 donations toward a target of $1.5 million.

An update on the GoFundMe on Wednesday, following Van Der Beek's death, notes that during his illness, "the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care."

"In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James' medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

The page -- https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-james-van-der-beeks-family -- had raised more than $250,000 as of Wednesday, but by Thursday morning the amount had more than quadrupled..

"What a heartbreaking loss," actress Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram in response to his death. "So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time."

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "I'm so sad for your beautiful family. While James' legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world."

Actor Chad Michael Murray called Van Der Beek "a giant."

"His words, art and humanity inspired all of us -- he inspired us to be better in all ways," he wrote. "God bless you guys."

