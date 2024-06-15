The Eagles to play 8 shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas

You can see one of the country's most iconic rock bands in Las Vegas this fall.

The Eagles will have an eight-show stint at the Sphere in September and October, performing hits like "Hotel California" and "Desperado."

Presale tickets will be available on June 18. Regular ticket sales begin on June 21. There are also vacation bundles and VIP packages.

The first show is on Sept. 20 and the residency will conclude on Oct. 19.

The Eagles have been around since the early '70s, accumulating numerous awards over the decades, including six Grammys.

