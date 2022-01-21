Museum exploring life, legacy of Tupac Shakur opens in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A limited-run "immersive" museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur opens Friday in Los Angeles.

"Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free" is scheduled to open at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown L.A.

The exhibit is described as a "fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist."

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate.

According to the website wakemewhenimfree.com, the exhibit "leverages technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac's personal archives."

It will also "delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art, as the exhibit educates and enlightens attendees through a labyrinth of emotions, as they take this journey through his extraordinary life."

Tickets are available at wakemewhenimfree.com, and range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 for adults, and $19.50 to $29.50 for kids.

The exhibit is located at 944 Georgia St., across from the JW Marriott at the intersection of Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Organizers said the exhibit is best suited for people age 14 and up. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours are: Mondays, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, closed; Wednesdays noon to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.