MTV to reportedly bring back 'Cribs'

MTV is bringing back "Cribs."

According to Deadline and the New York Post, the show will return on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. with 30-minute episodes that'll feature JoJo Siwa, Ashlee Simpson, and Evan Ross, Kathy Griffin, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Martha Stewart.

In a statement to Deadline, MTV’s president of content and chief creative officer, Nina L. Diaz, said that they "are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

The show first premiered in September 2000 and ran 19 seasons and aired more than 100 episodes, bringing fans inside celebrities' homes, including Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, and Hugh Hefner.