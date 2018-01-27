MoviePass cuts ties with some AMC theaters, including Mission Valley location

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The popular movie ticketing service MoviePass is severing ties with a handful of AMC Theater's busiest locations, including some of San Diego's movie screens.

Thursday, MoviePass announced it would remove 10 of AMC's busiest locations from its app, Deadline reported. On that list was the Mission Valley 20 location in San Diego.

The move is meant to take a "hard position" against theater chain. The ticketing service has been seeking a $3 cut in AMC tickets in addition to 20 percent of concessions, claiming the app generates $2 million a week in foot traffic to theaters.

RELATED: MoviePass' new plan offers $10 a month for a movie a day

Users started reporting issues with the service Thursday and quickly found out the issue began with MoviePass, not AMC.

AMC responded to Deadline Friday, saying they were "disappointed" by "false statements" MoviePass has made against the company.

“AMC has taken no action to block the acceptance of MoviePass at our theatres,” AMC said in a release. “We have no further comment about MoviePass’s unilateral actions. We are, however, disappointed that MoviePass continues to make false statements about AMC, including today when MoviePass greatly exaggerated its contributions to AMC’s profitability.”

MoviePass has seen a surge in subscribers since cutting its subscription price to $9.95 a month. The service allows subscribers to see an unlimited amount of movies every month.