Los Angeles City Council to decide on historic status for 'Brady Bunch' house

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council is set to decide Wednesday whether to designate the "Brady Bunch" house as a historic-cultural monument, a move that would grant landmark protections to the Studio City property made famous by the classic television sitcom.

The house, used in exterior establishing shots during the show's run from 1969 to 1974, is instantly recognizable to generations of viewers who watched Mike and Carol Brady raise their blended family of six. Although interior scenes were filmed on a studio lot, the home's facade became one of television's most familiar suburban images.

At its Jan. 15 meeting, the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the house at 11222 W. Dilling St. be added to the city's list of historic-cultural monuments, pending final approval by the City Council. The commission determined the proposed designation meets the criteria for monument status under the Los Angeles Administrative Code.

Adrian Scott Fine, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy, told City News Service Tuesday the home represents more than just a television backdrop for generations of viewers.

"Few places capture the joy and optimism of mid-century family life quite like the Brady Bunch House. For millions around the world that tuned in, it was simply a TV set -- but here in the Valley, it stands as a real home, a pop-culture landmark, and a place where make-believe met real Los Angeles suburbia," Fine said. "In many ways, we all felt at home with the Bradys, making its recognition as a historic-cultural monument a fitting tribute to a house and family that shaped so many Angelenos' childhoods."

Built in 1959 and designed by Harry Londelius Jr., the home was selected by producers for its proximity to Paramount Studios in Hollywood, where the series was filmed, and for its distinctive mid-century design -- the kind of house viewers could envision an architect like Mike Brady calling home.

Although the original series aired for just five seasons, "The Brady Bunch" found a second life in syndication, turning the home into a lasting pop- culture landmark.

Interest in the property surged again in 2019, when HGTV purchased the house and produced "A Very Brady Renovation." The network reunited cast members and transformed the interior to replicate the show's fictional sets.

Following the renovation series, HGTV sold the property for $3.2 million to Tina Trahan, a Texas-based philanthropist, television producer and devoted fan who remains the current owner.

The home was opened to the public for the first time last November as part of a three-day charity fundraiser dubbed "The Brady Experience." The event featured hourlong guided tours of the property, showcasing the recreated interior -- including the floating staircase and retro orange-and-avocado kitchen, with proceeds benefiting Wags and Walks Dog Rescue Adoption Center.

