Kavinsky, French DJ and composer of 'Nightcall', dies at 50

PARIS (AP) — Kavinsky, the French electro-pop composer whose haunting track “Nightcall” set the musical tone for the movie “Drive” starring Ryan Gosling, has died. He was 50.

Culture Minister Catherine Pégard described the performer, who appeared at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024, as one of France’s “most singular voices."

“Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to resonate across generations and borders,” the minister said in a post on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on Facebook: “Kavinsky, forever a source of French pride.”

The performer, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his home on Tuesday evening, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

It said an investigation has been opened into the cause of death, but that first responders didn’t regard it as suspicious.

At the Paris Olympics, Kavinsky rocked the national stadium by performing Nightcall with Belgian singer Angèle.