Justin Bieber reschedules San Diego concert for 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you bought tickets for Justin Bieber's San Diego stop this June, you'll have to wait until next year to see the singer hit the stage.

Bieber's 2022 Justice World Tour will kick off at San Diego's Pechanga Arena on Feb. 18, 2022. Originally, the local stop was scheduled for June 2, 2021, but was rescheduled due to pandemic conditions.

Tickets already purchased for the San Diego concert will still be honored on the rescheduled date. Tickets can be purchased online here.

"We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet," Bieber in a release. "I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

Bieber's album "Justice" debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, and has since amassed more than 4.5 billion streams worldwide since it was released in March.