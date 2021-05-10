Jo Koy returning to San Diego for December stand-up show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pechanga Arena will welcome one of today's most popular comedians to San Diego later this year.

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Just Kidding World Tour to Pechanga Arena on Dec. 9, 2021. Tickets go on sale online May 14 at 12 p.m., and range from $37 to $88.

Koy started out 2020 with four sold-out shows before the pandemic sidelined his tour.

In his last trip to San Diego, Koy sold out five shows at the San Diego Civic Theatre, the most consecutive sold-out shows for a comedian.

The comedian has established himself as one of the most popular comedians in the world, with several Netflix and Comedy Central specials. Last October, he was honored by the city, after City Councilman Chris Cate proclaimed the Oct. 16 “Jo Koy Day” in San Diego.