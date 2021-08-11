It's official! 'Jeopardy!' names Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as its new hosts

"Jeopardy!" has named the new hosts of its long-running game show.

On Wednesday, Sony announced that the show's executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik would be the new hosts of the game show, with Richards being the full-time host and Bialik hosting primetime and spinoff series.

Bialik also confirmed the news on Twitter.

"IT’S TRUE!!! Been waiting a long time to tell you all," the actress said in a tweet. "Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen."

“We took this decision incredibly seriously," said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, in a press release. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s "Jeopardy!" and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”

A slew of guest hosts filled in in hopes of landing as the permanent host after Trebek passed away last November.