Gary Paulsen, celebrated children's author who wrote 'Hatchet,' dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian’s Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82.

Random House Children’s Books says Paulsen died Wednesday.

"His legacy will live on in the words of his books and through the generations of readers who have enjoyed them," wrote the publishing house.

Literary agent Jennifer Flannery told The Associated Press that Paulsen died at his home in New Mexico, where he lived with his wife, Ruth Wright Paulsen, an artist who illustrated some of his work.

He received the Newbery Honor prize for “Hatchet,” “The Winter Room” and “Dogsong," a story about a young native Alaskan in search of a simpler past.

He also wrote hundreds of articles, poetry, historical fiction and such nonfiction works as the memoir “Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood,” which came out earlier this year.

His final novel, “Northwind,” will be published in January.