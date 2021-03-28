Six Flags Magic Mountain announces April reopening

(KGTV) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain announced plans to reopen the park April 1, marking a return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The park will reopen with rides on April 1 and 2 for passholders and April 3 for daily ticket sales.

Upon reopening, the company says guests will be required to make a reservation. “This allows us to control the flow of people at the front gate at any given time,” company officials said.

Before entering the park, guests will also undergo a temperature check.

“Prior to entering the park, you will undergo a non-invasive temperature check. If your temperature is 100.40 F or higher, you will be directed to one of our medical technicians to determine whether we can safely admit you to the park,” the company said.

Earlier in March, the Disneyland Resort also announced it would be reopening April 30 after being shuttered for more than a year.

