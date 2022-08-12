Representative: Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' crash

WEST HILLS (CNS) - Anne Heche "is not expected to survive" the fiery crash in Mar Vista that left her in a coma and is being kept on life support to determine if her organs can be donated, a representative of the actress told People Thursday.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the representative, whose name was not released, told People in a statement on behalf of Heche's family. "She is not expected to survive.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Heche is hospitalized at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, the representative told People.

Earlier Thursday, a Los Angeles Police Department officer told City News Service blood tests on Heche showed the presence of "narcotics," but more tests would be needed to rule out substances that may have been administered at a hospital following Friday's crash.

A "felony DUI investigation" is being conducted, Officer Annie Hernandez said.

The blood tests showed that Heche was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Hernandez said.

Hernandez earlier said investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw from the actress following the Friday crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the tests showed Heche "was under the influence of cocaine ... this according to law enforcement sources, and possibly fentanyl as well."

"LAPD sources tell TMZ ... the department has tested the blood they drew after Anne was admitted to the hospital, and in addition to cocaine, they also found fentanyl. However, our sources say fentanyl is sometimes used as a pain med in hospitals, so they need to do more testing and investigation to determine if the fentanyl was in her system at the time of the crash," TMZ said.

TMZ obtained video showing Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier Friday, crashing into a wall in a parking area, then driving away as people nearby tried to help. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows the car speeding down the residential street just prior to the crash, which sent Heche's blue Mini Cooper completely into the home.

The vehicle "struck and came to rest well within a 738-square-foot two-story home, built in 1952, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition," Humphrey's statement continued.

No other injuries were reported.

Heche, 53, rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

She also had roles in several films including "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Wag the Dog," "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and director Gus Van Sant's remake of "Psycho."

Heche has also appeared on several television series including "Ally McBeal," "Chicago P.D." and a recurring role on the CBS courtroom drama "All Rise." In June, she signed on to star in Lifetime's "Girl in Room 13," which is set to premiere this fall.

The Ohio native had a high-profile romance with comedian-actress and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres from March 1997 until they broke up in August 2000 and has a 20-year-old son, Homer Heche Laffoon, with ex-husband Coleman `Coley' Laffoon.

Heche also has a second son from a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on "Men in Trees," which aired on ABC from 2006-2008, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

``Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the representative told People. ``More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."