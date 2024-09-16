Emmy Awards: A list of winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 76th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“Shogun” set a single season record for most wins with 18. “Shogun” won best drama series, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won acting awards for their roles.

“Hacks'' won the award for best comedy series. ”Baby Reindeer" and "The Bear'' won four awards apiece.

Early winners included Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Liza Colón-Zayas, who won awards for their work in the comedy series “The Bear.”

Stars presenting Emmys to their peers included: Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Martin Sheen.

Several actors and shows, including Rudolph, won last week. Rudolph won her sixth Emmy Award at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for her voice work on “Big Mouth.” Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up a supporting actress Emmy last weekend for her appearance on “The Bear.”

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys:

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Reality competition program

“The Traitors,” Peacock

Supporting actress limited

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO/Max

Writing for a variety special

Alex Edelman, “Just for Us”

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Writing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Talk series

“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Writing for a drama series

Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Writing for a limited series, anthology or movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Governors award

Greg Berlanti

Directing for a drama series

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Shogun”

Actor in a limited, anthology series or movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Actress in a limited, anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Limited, anthology series or movie

“Baby Reindeer”

Actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Actress in a drama series

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Drama series

“Shogun”

Comedy series

“Hacks”