Ellen DeGeneres mourns the loss of her father

Kaylyn Hlavaty
6:25 AM, Jan 12, 2018
2 hours ago
Comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres broke the emotional news that her 92-year-old father has passed away.

On her show she reflected on the cherished times she had with her dad, Elliot DeGeneres, saying he was "very proud of her" and "loved this show."

