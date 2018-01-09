The Eagles, Zac Brown Band, The Doobie Brothers headlining Petco Park this fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Eagles, along with Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers, are set to take over Petco Park this September.

Live Nation announced the stadium concert addition to The Eagles 2018 tour this week, in addition to another stadium concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park.

The legendary band, comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, will take the stage at Petco Park on Saturday, September 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. Fans can also call Ticket Master at 800-745-3000.

Tickets range between $59.95 to $229.95, plus service charges.

Special presale opportunities for fans will begin on January 16:

American Express card members can purchase tickets between Tuesday, January 16, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 18, at 10 p.m.

Live Nation mobile app users can buy tickets starting January 18 at 10 a.m.

Petco Park pre-sale tickets will be offered on January 18 at 10 a.m.

SirusXm pre-sale tickets will go live on January 18 at 10 a.m.

Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers, heavy rock hitters in their own right, will open for The Eagles.

While the concert marks The Eagles' first San Diego show since 2014, this year's performance will be without founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016 after complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia.

Frey founded the band with Henley in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, along with guitarist Bernie Leadon and bassist Randy Meisner. The band went on to form the rock n' roll sound of LA in the 70s with "Hotel California," "Take it Easy," ''Desperado," ''One of These Nights" and many other hits.