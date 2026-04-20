'Days of Our Lives,' 'Starship Troopers' actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) - Funeral services were pending Monday for actor Patrick Muldoon, best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives" and in the film "Starship Troopers."

Muldoon, 57, died Sunday of an apparent heart attack at his home in Beverly Hills.

His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ the actor collapsed in the shower of his Beverly Hills home shortly after having coffee with his girlfriend.

A San Pedro native, Muldoon began his acting career while still a student at USC -- where he played football -- appearing on two episodes of "Who's the Boss?" He later appeared on several episodes of "Saved by the Bell."

He got is big break in 1992 when he landed the role of Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives." He continued in the role until 1995, then returned to the show as the same character in 2011-12. He also appeared on the drama "Melrose Place."

He appeared in a host of films over the years, including "Broken Angel," "Bad Karma" and "Blackwoods." He was scheduled to appear in the upcoming film "Kockroach" with Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton and Alec Baldwin, according to a recent post on his Instagram page.

According to Variety, Muldoon is survived by his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart; parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; sister and brother-in-law Shana and Ahmet Zappa, niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.

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