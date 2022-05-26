Watch & Win: Disneyland Nighttime Spectacular

NIGHTTIME SPECTACULAR

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

DLR Nighttime Spectacular (“Sweepstakes”) begins on 5/28/2022 at 12:01 AM Time (“PDT”) and ends on 6/10/2022 at 6:59 PM PDT (Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Pacific Daylight Savings Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in California in the following counties: San Diego. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties. Individuals who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by KGTV ABC10 in the 60 days prior to the beginning of the Promotion Period are not eligible. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KGTV ABC10 , Disneyland Resorts, WED, ABC”), their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, watch 10News at 6:00a.m. or 10News at 6:00p.m. (the “Show”) on KGTV-TV between 6:00AM and 7:00AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time and or 6:00PM and 6:30PM Pacific Daylight Savings Time each weekday. When the prompt to call in to win is given, call 619-237-6370 and be caller number ten (10) to win, as determined solely by Sponsor.

No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for interrupted, distorted, or incorrect broadcast information; dropped calls; lost, late, or misdirected entries; or entries not received for any reason. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor reserves the right to delay the announcement of the prompt to call if breaking news or other unanticipated events prevent the prompt to call from occurring as scheduled. If such changes occur, they will be posted on Sponsor’s website.

For those viewing/listening to the station stream on the Internet or other non-broadcast means: Please be advised that you may be listening to a delayed stream of the broadcast signal, which may vary depending on your computer’s memory capacity and your dial-up connection. For that reason, we strongly recommend that you turn on your television to the station to participate in this or any other call-in promotion to be sure you are participating in “real time.” Sponsor

assumes no responsibility for participants not making timely phone calls to the call-in number as a result of the delays in the method of viewing/listening.

WINNER SELECTION: Winner will be selected by viewer’s caller number based on random answering of the telephone when the prompt to call in to win is given. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person/household address. Odds of winning will depend upon the number/order of callers.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: If a potential winner: (a) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (b) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (c) declines the prize, or (d) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID before claiming the prize. Any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, may be required to sign and return a Travel Companion Release before being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked by the date on notification materials if return is requested via mail, or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZE: Ten (10) First Prizes – each winner will receive four (4) 1-Day/1-Park tickets valid for one day admission to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park (ARV: $656/winner). Restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Tickets expire on 6/23/2023.

Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winner is permitted. Prize subject to all terms, conditions, and restrictions on face of tickets, gift cards or imposed by issuer. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held among all prize claimants in a category to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. Properly claimed prize(s) will be awarded, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prize(s) are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at KGTV ABC10 M-F between 9AM – 5PM as determined by scheduled appointment only.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prize, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof for purposes of advertising and trade, in any

medium in connection with the Sweepstakes, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Sweepstakes (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the Sweepstakes; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant’s involvement with the Sweepstakes; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner), or any Sweepstakes-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize), and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder.

OTHER TERMS: Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering, or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Sweepstakes, whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Released Parties not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network or telephone connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct, or a technical failure destroys the integrity of the Sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes prior to the correct caller calling in, the prize will not be awarded. Sponsor will announce the modification or termination on the Show (if possible) and on the station website. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All participants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNER LIST: For the winner name(s), available after the close of the Promotion Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Contest Promotions at KGTV ABC10 4600 Air Way, San Diego, CA 92012. Requests must be received by August 10, 2022, 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KGTV ABC10 4600 Air Way, San Diego, CA 92012 89012