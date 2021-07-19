What to know: San Diego Comic-Con spends another summer '@Home'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While there's a chance that San Diego Comic-Con returns in-person for a small event in November, one thing is for certain: it's going to be another summer at home for the convention.

"Comic-Con@Home" begins on Wednesday for five days of virtual panels, activities, fan experiences, and more.

This year, fans will once again tune in on their own time virtually for fun comics-centered panels like "Hip-Hop and Comics: Cultures Combining," "What's New in Independent Comics," and "Comics Made Me Who I Am Today," and more from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Dark Horse Comics, and others.

RELATED: San Diego Comic-Con going virtual in 2021, with plans for smaller in-person event later in the year

Several streaming services, fan-favorite television series, and Hollywood stars are also planning to attend virtually once again, including Amazon Prime, AMC's "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, "Rick and Morty," and many others.

And of course, the merch still plays center stage with many fans, and they can check out the latest in their favorite collectibles with Mattel, Diamond Select Toys, and Bandai.

Check out the calendar below for a look at Comic-Con@Home's virtual panels:



