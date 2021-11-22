What to know: San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While San Diego Comic-Con has been virtual for the past two years, organizers are holding a smaller, in-person version of the traditional convention.

Comic-Con Special Edition will be held over the Thanksgiving weekend at the San Diego Convention Center. For the last two years, SDCC has gone virtual, with multiple days of virtual panels with celebrities, comic artists, and more. Vendors have also taken to the virtual system, offering special deals and sales online during the event.

But this year, though a smaller version of the event, organizers are planning to bring the same love for all things pop culture and comics back to the convention center.

Is it in-person?

Yes! November's "special edition" is being held as a smaller-scale version of the traditional convention from Nov. 26 to 28.

Are there mask or vaccination rules?

Yes. SDCC: SE will require face coverings regardless of vaccination status indoors, and attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test ahead of each day of the event they attend. The COVID-19 policies apply to attendees, exhibitors, guests, staff, press, volunteers, and cosplayers.

Will there be off-site events around downtown?

There aren't plans to hold several off-site experiences like we've come to know over the years, such as Amazon, AMC, Cartoon Network, and other experiences, but San Diego's Comic-Con Museum opens on Nov. 26 in Balboa Park.

How will badge sales work?

All attendees who purchase a Comic-Con Special Edition badge are automatically eligible to participate in Comic-Con 2023 Returning Registration next year.

Because Comic-Con was unable to take place in person the last two years, individuals that purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 have three options:

Transfer your badge to Comic-Con 2022,

Request a refund for your Comic-Con 2020 badge purchase, or

Transfer your badge credit to Comic-Con Special Edition.

For those who want to transfer a badge to Comic-Con 2022, no action is required as transfers occurred automatically.

Are events being held inside the convention center?

Yes, organizers say this special edition of SDCC will have more of a feeling of conventions from Comic-Con's early days, with more of a focus on art and comics. While there will still be a presence by some entertainment networks and shows, it won't be nearly the same as previous years when blockbusters came to town.

Here's a look at the lineup of programming to expect across the three days:



